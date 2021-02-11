TheStreet
Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Bumble Is a Buy

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Bumble's trading debut, Uber's earnings and Boeing stock.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks turned lower Thursday as energy shares declined along with the price of oil. 

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about Bumble's trading debut, Uber's earnings and Boeing.

Bumble: Buy Or Sell?

Bumble  (BMBL) - Get Report the dating app that says it seeks to empower women, skyrocketed in its market debut Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The stock opened at $76 a share. Its initial public offering was priced Wednesday at $43 a share.

Cramer said Bumble is a well-run company and a safe place in the app ecosystem. "It's a revolutionary app that is a gentle entrant into this business. This is part of a larger theme. Pinterest is safe, Twitter is getting safer. There is a rebellion going on about going after hedge funds and there is also a rebellion going on about going after hate. And hate is on the run right now."

Uber: Buy Or Sell?

Uber  (UBER) - Get Report the ride-hailing giant on Wednesday reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss, helped by a strong showing in its food-delivery business.

Uber said delivery business bookings more than doubled (up 130%) to $10.05 billion. However, mobility gross bookings were 43% lower in January.  

Cramer said Uber has consolidated the delivery industry to the point where they can charge an arm and a leg to get the product to you. "But the real business let's not forget is mobility. And you need to have driverless cars to make that model really work."

Boeing: Buy Or Sell?

Cramer said investors should buy Boeing  (BA) - Get Report as one of the key themes this year will be the travel sector as people are eager to go out and meet their relatives.

Boeing is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

