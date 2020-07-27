Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: The Semiconductor to Buy

Jim Cramer discusses stock market news, including the TSMC-Intel news, Albertsons reporting earnings and the Moderna funding support from the U.S. government.

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all down today after first-time jobless claims increased for the first time since March.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on Street Lightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about the latest TSMC-Intel news, Albertsons reporting earnings and the Moderna funding support from the U.S. government.

The Semiconductor Stock to Buy

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Report is rallying Monday after Intel sees a delay in chip production. Investors are speculating that TSMC could be available as an option to fill that chip production for Intel. What semiconductor should investors be looking to buy after the latest news from Intel?

Cramer gets most of his semiconductor recommendations from Eric Jhonsa and believes AMD us overheated, TSMC is too high and even though Cramer is a big fan of Nvidia, neither of those is the semiconductor he would recommend to buy today.

Albertsons Stock: Buy or Sell?

Albertsons (ACI) - Get Report shares are falling Monday after reporting a revenue miss on its quarterly financials call. Albertsons beat earnings but with a potential slowing in sales from the coronavirus pandemic, investors were selling. Albertsons' IPO was in June and TheStreet previewed what to expect from the grocery chain after it went public. Shares of Albertsons immediately fell the day of its IPO.

Cramer believes Albertsons could be a buy if it can continue to take market share away from Kroger as states continue to see coronavirus outbreaks.

Moderna Stock: Buy or Sell?

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report secured almost a billion dollars in funding from the U.S. government and shares were rising Monday. Moderna was included in last week's upgrades and downgrades analysts' reports.

Cramer has not bought into Moderna yet as it continues to report positive news each week. Cramer believes the Moderna CEO is too promotional around the vaccine the company is producing.

Broadcom is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.