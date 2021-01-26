Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: General Electric Cash Flow

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Beyond Meat and PepsiCo's winning partnership and General Electric and Johnson & Johnson earnings.

Stocks are fluctuating Tuesday after a number of solid earnings reports but gains are hard to come by due to uncertainty around the coronavirus stimulus package.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about Beyond Meat and PepsiCo's winning partnership and General Electric and Johnson & Johnson earnings.

Beyond Meat: Buy Or Sell?

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report shares surged to a six-month high Tuesday after the plant-based food group reached a partnership deal with PepsiCo. (PEP) - Get Report to produce and market a new line of snacks.

Cramer said Beyond Meat has been struggling to get a top partner and this deal is a big win "Pepsico after Nestle is one of the largest distributors of food in the world. Who doesn't want snacks made out of plant-based meat? They have got a lot of ideas for drinks, distribution to different places that take Pepsico."

General Electric: Buy Or Sell?

General Electric (GE) - Get Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and forecast strong industrial cash flow of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion this year.

Cramer said we're in a new era and we're looking for cash flow and that GE delivered. "They're heavy into aerospace, to say the least, they've got wind turbines and it's got a pretty good return on investment, hydrogen turbines which matter. They've paid down a lot of debt and they have cash flow."

Johnson & Johnson: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report traded higher Tuesday after the health-care giant posted fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations. J&J expects to report vaccine results next week. "We're optimistic. We think we're going to have a very robust data set," Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk told CNBC.

Cramer said investors should hold on to Johnson & Johnson stock and not sell it.

