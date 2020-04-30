Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Apple Stock

The Dow Jones is sliding on dismal unemployment figures today. Amazon stock reports earnings today and is close to an earnings-driven breakout. TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer.

Cramer discusses the breaking news in the stock market today including Apple earnings call, buying Boeing stock and when to buy Tesla stock.

Apple Stock: Buy or Sell?

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is reporting earnings after the bell today and investors are wondering how to trade Apple stock. TheStreet provided a guide on how to trade Apple stock today before earnings. Cramer spoke about what he's going to be looking for in the earnings call and how he sees Apple stock now.

Watch Cramer's comments on Apple stock before earnings.

Boeing Stock: Buy or Sell?

Boeing (BA) - Get Report stock is up again today after the stock was sent soaring up yesterday despite missing earnings and revenue estimates. CEO Dave Calhoun provided the confidence investors needed to invest in Boeing stock after some tough few years for the airplane manufacturer.

Boeing is also considering a bond offering but what does Cramer think about this? Listen to what Cramer has to say about Boeing bonds and equity.

Tesla Stock: Buy or Sell?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report reported yesterday in an interesting earnings call with eccentric CEO Elon Musk. TheStreet pulled together everything Wall Street is saying about the innovative car company a day after they reported

Tesla is also announced they are slashing the price of Model 3 in China. Tesla stock is down over 2% at the time of publishing for the day and investors are wondering if now might be time to buy? Cramer gives his thoughts on when is the time to buy Tesla stock.

Apple stock is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

