Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Sell American Airlines

Jim Cramer discusses the stock market today including what investors should do with American Airlines, Gilead Sciences mistakes and Facebook's internal turmoil.

Stocks in the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 are all up today as airlines are soaring along with Boeing and other blue-chip stocks. Boeing stock is soaring today and TheStreet is asking if it can rally another 20% to $277?

Jim Cramer thinks this market is bouncing back and forth, resembling a game of whack-a-mole. Cramer keeps seeing one sector go down while another goes up.

American Airlines Stock: Buy or Sell?

Shares of American Airlines AAL are gaining today amid signs of recovery for the struggling airline as additional staff-severance details emerge. TheStreet discussed what it will take for American Airlines shares to climb higher on Friday.

Cramer explains why if he owned shares of American Airlines, he would be selling right now.

Potential Mistakes by Gilead Sciences

Shares of Gilead Sciences climbed higher following a report that suggested they were contacted by Britain's AstraZeneca for a merger. Gilead Sciences was upgraded last week due to hope in the potential sales of the coronavirus drug remdesivir that they're currently testing in trials.

Cramer discusses why missing out on this merger with AstraZeneca might be a mistake for Gilead Sciences.

Facebook's Internal Turmoil

President Trump hasn't just created turmoil for Twitter after they put a warning label of misinformation on a tweet of his. Facebook was facing turmoil but for the lack of action Mark Zuckerberg and leaders of the company. The calls for change were coming from inside the house as employees planned a walkout. With all of this going on at the social media giant, should investors be worried?

Cramer believes investors need to focus more on Facebook Shops instead of the internal turmoil Facebook is facing.

