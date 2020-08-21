Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Keys to the Airbnb IPO

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including Airbnb filing to IPO, Nvidia shares after its earnings, and Tesla shares rising before the stock splits.

The Dow is mixed Friday after concerns about the global economy recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. TheStreet provided the five things you must know in trading Friday including Pfizer, Lyft and Uber.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said that when you go through the decliners you recognize that it's not just small and medium-sized businesses that are hurting, its real businesses, too.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about Airbnb filing to IPO, expectations for Nvidia shares after its earnings, and Tesla shares rising before the stock splits.

Airbnb Stock: Buy or Sell?

Airbnb has been battling the conditions presented by the coronavirus pandemic since early March and was forced to raise money in April. Airbnb went through layoffs in May because of the issues the pandemic created for its business. This didn't stop Airbnb from continuing its journey to IPO this year. Airbnb filed paperwork confidentially for IPO on Wednesday but the price and number of shares have not been determined yet.

Cramer spoke about what he needs to see for him to invest in Airbnb after its IPO.

Nvidia Stock: Buy or Sell?

Nvidia shares fell after reporting a great earnings report on Wednesday. Despite the shares falling after its report, the stock came back in trading Thursday and finished roughly flat. Eric Jhonsa spoke about the Nvidia CFO seeing a strength in gaming that has helped Nvidia go higher. TheStreet looked at the charts and provided investors a guide on how to trade Nvidia shares.

Cramer named his dog Nvidia after he fell in love with the stock but he expects shares to fall as the stock tries to keep up with its high expectations.

Tesla Stock: Buy or Sell?

Tesla shares are racing to a record high as the stock deadline approaches for the stock split. Cramer spoke with Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily about his process of how he views Tesla and Elon Musk. It's been a long journey from talks of Tesla being a cult stock, Twitter feuds with Musk, to finally coming around to the stock and what Tesla is building.

Cramer talks about why he became bullish on Tesla shares.

