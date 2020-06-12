Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Adobe and Zoom Are Buys

Jim Cramer discusses the stock market today including buying Adobe, buying Zoom, waiting to buy Lululemon if it dips, and watching Southwest Airlines.

The Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all slightly up today after yesterday's market selloff. Jim Cramer had investors in his investment club Action Alerts PLUS prepared for the market selloff by having 12% of his charitable trust portfolio in cash. Emotion drove the market selloff yesterday including some inexperienced sellers going through the selloff.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Cramer. Cramer discusses buying Adobe shares, buying Zoom shares, waiting to buy Lululemon shares if it dips, and watching Southwest Airlines.

Adobe Stock: Buy or Sell?

Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report was gaining yesterday as its Creative Cloud and Document Cloud businesses turned in a strong quarter. Adobe pulled its guidance despite topping estimates this week but the strength of these product offerings is giving investors confidence in the stock. Adobe was giving bullish signals earlier this week and this might be a good opportunity to buy shares.

Cramer discusses what he likes about Adobe and how he would invest in the company.

Zoom Stock: Buy or Sell?

Zoom (ZM) - Get Report has been one of the most popular Covid-19 stocks since we entered the quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic. The extra attention brought some turmoil with privacy concerns and this week the Chinese government accused Zoom of censoring their accounts.

Cramer discusses why he has confidence that Zoom can maintain the same momentum in the future that they've gained this year.

Lululemon Stock: Buy or Sell?

Lululemon Athletica had two analysts raising their price targets earlier this month. It was raised again this week prior to its earnings. TheStreet gave a guide to trading Lululemon after its earnings. Lululemon posted mixed earnings but how does Cramer feel about the athletic retail brand after its earnings?

Cramer is watching to see how far Lululemon shares fall to trade the stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock: Buy or Sell?

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report was upgraded as leisure travel is starting to see a surge in bookings. Southwest was in the news earlier this month after offering buyouts and temporary paid leave to their employees. Many analysts believe Southwest is one of the few travel companies that will recover better than the rest post-coronavirus.

What does Cramer think of the future popular airline company? Listen now.

