Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Cut Southwest Airlines

Jim Cramer discusses the stock market today including Southwest Airlines earnings, Caterpillar earnings, and why the 3M Company is not in the Mad Money COVID-19 Index.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 are up today but the Nasdaq is down after a hit to the tech sector. Some of the top companies in the stock market are reporting this week. TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer.

Cramer discusses the breaking news in the stock market today including Southwest Airlines earnings, Caterpillar earnings, and why the 3M Company is not in the Mad Money COVID-19 Index.

Cut Southwest Airlines

The entire airline sector is feeling the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the strain on the travel industry will have ripples throughout the economy. Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report is one of the best airlines in the business and the question from investors to Cramer is whether now might be a time to buy the stock while it's down.

Cramer discusses Southwest Airlines after it reported earnings.

3M Company & the Mad Money COVID-19 Index

The 3M Company (MMM) - Get Report has been a major player in the coronavirus pandemic as the maker of the N-95 masks. 3M Company reported earnings before the bell and beat estimates sending the stock higher on the day.

So why was 3M Company not a member of the Mad Money COVID-19 Index by Cramer? Listen to find out.

Caterpillar Stock: Buy or Sell?

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report reported their earnings before the bell today. Caterpillar declined to offer a 2020 guidance and warned that the coronavirus pandemic is having a much greater impact on their business than initial predictions.

Hear what Cramer has to say about Caterpillar stock after earnings.

