Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Apple Earnings Preview

Jim Cramer discusses the stock market today including an Apple earnings preview, Pepsi earnings and what the future holds for Boeing stock.

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are rallying today with the hope that the coronavirus pandemic has peaked. Oil is still sinking but the plan to reopen the economy is leading to optimism among investors today. TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer.

Cramer discusses the breaking news in the stock market today including a preview of Apple earnings, what to expect from Pepsi earnings and if Boeing is in serious trouble before its earnings report.

Apple Earnings Preview

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is the most anticipated company reporting earnings this week in a crowded earnings schedule. The tech giant still plans to release new iPhones this fall but questions remain if consumers will be lining up to buy the new phones during this economic climate.

Cramer previews Apple earnings and what investors should expect for the Action Alerts PLUS stock this week.

Pepsi Stock: Buy or Sell?

Has Pepsi (PEP) - Get Report benefited or been hurt by the stay at home orders across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic? Investors will receive this information along with much more this week when Pepsi reports its earnings.

Cramer is looking forward to the earnings call and is anxious to see how much consumers have stocked their pantry with Pepsi products.

Boeing Stock: Buy or Sell?

Is there too much risk surrounding Boeing (BA) - Get Report before it reports its financials this week? The bad news kept on rolling in when a planned $4.2 billion joint venture with Brazil's Embraer SA was ended over the weekend.

What does Cramer think of Boeing before they report earnings? Watch the video to find out.

Apple and Pepsi are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: