Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: President Trump's Plan

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are barely up today after starting strong earlier this morning. The Dow Jones is looking to close out a wild week in the stock market on a positive note. TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer.

Cramer discusses the breaking news in the stock market today including the Verizon earnings beat, the impressive earnings from American Express, and President Trump's plan to try and open the economy next month.

President Trump's Plan to Reopen the Economy

How states in the U.S. go back to some resemblance of normal is up in the air as we've seen a recent plan by Gov. Kemp in Georgia be trashed by President Trump. What is the Federal government's role in reopening states?

Cramer shares what needs to be done to help reopen the economy along with his views on how President Trump has handled this situation.

Verizon Stock: Buy or Sell?

Verizon (VZ) - Get Report reported an earnings beat today but pulled its guidance for the rest of 2020. The stock is down slightly but Verizon boosted its bad debt reserve by $228 million.

Hear what Cramer says the Verizon CEO needs to do to get this stock moving in the right direction.

American Express Stock: Buy or Sell?

American Express (AXP) - Get Report said it will set aside $2.6 billion to protect against potential card losses after it topped its first-quarter earnings. The stock was up 2% after earnings and we asked Cramer if its time to wait and see what the economy does before buying.

Watch the video to see what Cramer thinks of the American Express earnings report.

