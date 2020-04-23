Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Intel Earnings

Jim Cramer discusses the stock market today including Intel news before earnings, Domino's reported earnings and Las Vegas opening to the public.

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are all up slightly today at the time of publishing. Oil is jumping today and Gilead Sciences GILD had their antiviral drug, remdesivir, disappoint in its first trial.. TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer.

Cramer discusses the breaking news in the stock market today including Domino's earnings, Intel news before earnings and Las Vegas opening to the public.

Intel Stock: Buy or Sell?

Intel (INTC) - Get Report is one of Cramer's favorites but after news came out that Apple (AAPL) - Get Report plans to start producing their in-house made processors, where does that leave the stock?

Find out if Cramer would still buy Intel as they are set to report their earnings today.

Domino's Stock: Buy or Sell?

Cramer spoke about why companies need to show their heart during the coronavirus pandemic on Mad Money this week. Domino's (DPZ) - Get Report is one of those stocks that is showing the heart that is needed.

Does that mean you should buy Domino's stock? Listen to what Cramer has to say.

Opening Las Vegas to the Public?

How would Cramer approach the recent debates about whether to open the Las Vegas strip after an interview between Anderson Cooper and the Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman started the conversation?

Cramer would listen to how Wynn WYNN plans to open their casinos and apply it to the rest of the casinos in Las Vegas. Find out more about that plan and any concerns.

