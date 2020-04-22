Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Netflix Stock?

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are all up today at the time of publishing. Oil prices are recovering and strong earnings from companies in the tech sector are leading to the bounce today in the right direction. TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer.

Cramer discusses the breaking news in the stock market today including how he would trade Netflix after yesterday's strong earnings, what investors need to know about the oil stocks and what Cramer's plans are for his shares of Facebook prior to their earnings report.

Netflix After Earnings: How to Trade

Cramer is excited about what is coming to Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report along with what is already on the streaming service giant. Cramer is excited about the new movie "Extraction" with Chris Hemsworth coming out this Friday, Michael Jordan's documentary "The Last Dance" comes in July of this year and is enjoying the series "Unorthodox" currently.

Cramer may be excited about all the new content on the streaming service but what about the stock following their earnings report? Check out how Cramer is approaching Netflix stock after its earnings report.

How To Trade Oil Stocks

This week's developments in the oil markets have been hard to follow for individuals who are not familiar with trading oil stocks. How does an investor approach this week's news in for the oil sector including the news that President Trump has ordered the U.S. Navy to fire on any Iranian ships harassing American vessels?

Hear how Cramer advises investors to follow this week's news in the oil market.

Facebook Before Earnings

Is there anything to like about the latest news from Facebook (FB) - Get Report. The social media giant is investing nearly $6 billion in Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Indian company Reliance Industries.

Hear what Cramer is doing with his shares of Facebook prior to them reporting earnings.

Facebook is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: