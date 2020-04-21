The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are all down today at the time of publishing. The fall in the oil markets is sending all of the indices down more than 2% as investors try to measure what the impact will be for companies. TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer.

Cramer discusses the breaking news in the stock market today including when Disney Parks will decide to open and earnings reports from Coca-Cola and IBM. Hear what stocks are a buy or sell after their earnings.

Disney Parks: When Will They Open?

Walt Disney Parks are closed indefinitely during the coronavirus pandemic and will need to develop thorough plans to protect visitors at the parks when they do open. Cramer may no longer be gathering in too many crowds after this is all over due to his age but he understands why people will flock back to the Walt Disney Parks and this iconic brand.

Disney had two television hits this past week with Disney Sing-Along getting 10.3 live viewers and Michael Jordan's documentary "The Last Dance" on ESPN had 6.3 million viewers. Hear more about Disney and why Cramer knows Disney will figure out how to open the parks on StreetLightning.

Coca-Cola Earnings Report

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report reported stronger-than-expected earnings but they pulled their full-year guidance and there could be trouble ahead for the iconic brand. The closure of sports stadiums and concert venues will eat into their revenue and should outweigh consumers stocking up their pantry with their soft drinks.

The longer COVID-19 keeps fans away from public events that serve Coca-Cola, the farther the stock will fall. Cramer tells investors what to expect moving forward.

IBM Earnings Report

IBM (IBM) - Get Report reported earnings and was down 18% year over year but beat consensus forecasts yesterday. IBM also withdrew its full-year guidance as most companies have done in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cramer believes there might be an opportunity to buy IBM here. Listen to why Cramer thinks it is time to buy IBM stock during this market uncertainty.

Disney is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

