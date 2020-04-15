Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Tesla Stock

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are all down today at the time of publishing. Indices are falling after disappointing earnings from the banking sector while dealing with the lasting impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the quarantine. TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer.

Cramer discusses the breaking news in the stock market today including the competitive landscape of the retail market between Walmart, Amazon and Costco. After more banking companies reported today, Cramer discusses whether PayPal or Square might be the stock to take advantage of the banking sector's woes after the first quarter.

Buy Tesla Stock At This Level

Goldman Sachs raised their target for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report this week and TheStreet asked Cramer when he would advise investors at home to buy Tesla stock. The time is now and here's why Cramer would be buying Elon Musk's car company.

Retail Problems: Amazon vs. Walmart

The coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on small businesses and grocery stores. The major retailers, especially online, are thriving though. When the quarantine is over and the country starts recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, how many retailers will be left?

There is one question everyone seems to be asking. Who can compete with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report? Can Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report or Costco (COST) - Get Report fit into a prime position in the competitive landscape that Amazon has claimed as the presumptive leader? We asked Cramer this question to help investors understand what's next in retail.

PayPal or Square?

Cramer has made it clear that now is not the time to be buying any stocks in the banking sector. Should you be looking at other payment options that could see growth while banking is down. What stock would Cramer be buying between PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report or Square (SQ) - Get Report?

