Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: New Apple iPhone Design

The Apple iPhone is being redesigned and Johnson & Johnson reported earnings. Jim Cramer gives his stock picks and advice for the stock market today.

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are up today at the time of publishing. Stocks are rising today as we enter earnings season despite the coronavirus uncertainty that surrounds the companies as they report their first-quarter earnings. TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer.

Cramer discusses the breaking news in the stock market today including a new Apple (AAPL) - Get Report iPhone design, bank stocks reporting earnings today, the increasing U.S. debt, the current status of the airline sector, the recent gold rally and the amazing quarter from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report.

Apple iPhone Redesign

Apple announced that is planning to redesign its iPhone. This iPhone redesign will look closer to an iPad redesign. Is that why you should buy Apple stock? Probably not but there are many reasons to buy Apple (AAPL) - Get Report stock.

The main reason Cramer believes Apple is such a winner right now is their contact tracing system that is making it harder for small businesses. The Apple iPhone device is a winner and the apps consumers are downloading is hurting small businesses.

Johnson & Johnson's 'Amazing' Quarter

Johnson & Johnson beat Wall Street forecasts during their first-quarter earnings. Cramer believes the Action Alerts PLUS stock had such an 'amazing' quarter and is excited for what's next with the stock. Cramer believes Johnson & Johnson is in a pole position to produce the vaccines following this pandemic.

Why We Shouldn't Worry About U.S. Debt

Should investors be worried about the U.S. debt and how it could affect the stock market and companies long term? Cramer is not as worried about the U.S. debt as he is concerned about the fabric of society during the coronavirus pandemic.

Today's Bank Earnings with Jim Cramer

J.P. Morgan Chase got the earnings season started for the banks this morning and the stock fell after a weak quarter. Wells Fargo also reported earnings and the stock was slammed today. Cramer was disappointed that Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report did not emphasize their credit loss during the earnings call.