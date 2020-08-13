Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy 3M Shares

Jim Cramer discusses stock market news, including buying 3M shares, Vroom's disappointing earnings, and why Uber and Lyft will never ben profitable.

The Dow and the S&P 500 are both down in trading Thursday but the Nasdaq is up slightly as stimulus talks continue between Democrats and Republicans.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on Street Lightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about buying 3M shares, Vroom's disappointing earnings, and why Uber and Lyft will never ben profitable.

3M Stock: Buy or Sell?

3M Company (MMM) - Get Report said July health care sales rose 29% from last year's levels, suggesting a solid start to the third quarter. 3M missed its profit forecasts when it reported its quarterly financials at the end of July but the earlier numbers for July sales could mean the company is going to have a third-quarter comeback in the works.

Cramer looks at 3M and believes now might be the time to buy shares.

Vroom Stock: Buy or Sell?

Vroom (VRM) - Get Report reported its quarterly earnings Thursday morning and warned about a weak outlook for the online car purchasing company. Vroom shares were down 15% in trading Thursday. Vroom CEO joined TheStreet in June to discuss the used car market.

Cramer was surprised by how disappointing the Vroom earnings and outlook was on Thursday and spoke more about its report.

The Future of Lyft and Uber

A California judge ordered Lyft and Uber to stop classifying its drivers as independent contractors, dealing a serious blow to the ride-sharing companies. Uber said it may halt rides in California altogether after the ruling. TheStreet looked at the charts for Uber and the charts for Lyft to give investors a guide on how to trade each stock.

After the recent ruling, Cramer doesn't see a current path to profitability for each company.

