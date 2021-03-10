TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Stock Market Today: Buy CrowdStrike in Cybersecurity

Jim Cramer's top portfolio analyst Jeff Marks discusses stock market news including Tesla's battery plans, stocks to pick in cybersecurity and markets on Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks traded higher Wednesday after consumer prices in the U.S. during February rose less than expected, easing investors' worries about inflation.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jeff Marks discussed breaking news in the stock market. Marks spoke about Tesla's battery plans, stocks to pick in cybersecurity and markets on Wednesday.

Tesla: Buy Or Sell?

Tesla's  (TSLA) - Get Report Elon Musk is looking to get into the Texas power market, with previously unrevealed construction of a gigantic battery connected to the state’s ailing electric grid that nearly collapsed last month in the wake of winter storms and the record cold temperatures.

A Tesla subsidiary registered as Gambit Energy Storage LLC is quietly building a more than 100-megawatt energy storage project in Angleton, Texas

Marks said no one is going to question Tesla's leadership in EVs and batteries. "But from a valuation perspective, I still have a hard time wrapping my finger around this one. And that's why we like Ford  (F) - Get Report in the EVs and the auto space for Action Alerts PLUS. It's our largest position in the entire portfolio because we were aggressively buying this one into weakness in December."

Cybersecurity Stock Picks

A group of hackers said they viewed live and archived surveillance footage from hundreds of businesses including Tesla and Cloudflare  (NET) - Get Report by gaining administrative access to Silicon Valley startup Verkada, according to reports.

Marks said a hack like this is an example of how businesses cannot skimp out on their cybersecurity budgets. "Cybersecurity and digitization are probably the two most important investments in IT spending. My picks for the cybersecurity play would be CrowdStrike  (CRWD) - Get Report and Palo Alto Networks  (PANW) - Get Report."

Markets on Wednesday

Marks said I'm still not sold that this rotation into the cyclical value names is quite over yet. "You can still try and continue to pick spots in some of the higher-quality tech names or the market share leaders in tech. Ones with good profit, good outlook, a stock that is dependable, that has not been beaten down, for example, Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Report."

Ford and Salesforce are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

Tags
terms:
StocksInvesting
China Stocks Extend Losses As Markets Struggle With Valuation, Rising Bond Yields
MARKETS

Dow Surges as Inflation Worries Ease and Bonds Advance After Auction

How to Play GameStop Stock
INVESTING

GameStop Shares Pinball as Retail Traders Battle for Direction

Roblox Lead
INVESTING

Roblox Opens at $64.50 a Share in Stock Market Debut

Government Bonds Leads
INVESTING

US 10 Year Bond Auction Gets Solid Foreign Demand; Stocks Hold Gains

Express
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Express, DraftKings

boeing (2)
INVESTING

Boeing Gains on $30 Billion GE/AerCap Deal; Cramer Says Run Has Begun

Tupperware's Chairman and CEO Insists 'This Is Not Your Mom's Tupperware'
INVESTING

Tupperware Plunges as Earnings Badly Miss Estimates

Apollo Global Eyes Takeover of Hilton Grand Vacations for Up to $36 a Share
INVESTING

Hilton Grand Slips After $1.4B Deal for Diamond Resorts