Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Nvidia Earnings Preview

Stocks in the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 are down today after tension between the U.S. and China are heating up after tweets from President Trump. Nvidia reports earnings after the bell and Eric Jhonsa will be providing a live blog for the call for our readers to follow. Can earnings bring stocks back to end the week positive before the Memorial Day weekend?

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses Nvidia earnings expectations, President Trump's tweets, and Best Buy earnings.

A Preview of Nvidia Earnings

Nvidia reports earnings after the bell today and Cramer is excited about these earnings but he is worried about all the pressure on the chipmaker. This is a hugely important earnings call for the company. Eric Jhonsa preview the five things to watch during their earnings call. You can follow the Nvidia earnings call by following our live updates on with Eric Jhonsa after the bell.

Cramer talks about all the pressure Nvidia has on this earnings call and what he expects.

President Trump's Tweets and the Stock Market

How much impact do President Trump's tweets have on the stock market? Some say it has a significant impact especially when Trump is directing his tweets towards China and increasing the tension between the two nations as the trade deal hands in a balance.

Listen to Cramer's advice for Trump before Trump publishes another Tweet.

Best Buy Stock: Buy or Sell?

Best Buy topped their quarterly earnings today and pulled its full-year guidance. Best Buy stock is falling today but is that a cause for concern after online sales surged during the coronavirus pandemic? Best Buy is not alone in seeing huge online sales since the lockdown started with, Home Depot, Walmart, and Target reporting similar digital sales increases.

Cramer discusses why he still believes in Best Buy stock after earnings.

