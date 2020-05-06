Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Shopify Stock

Jim Cramer discusses the stock market today including when to buy Shopify stock, buying more CVS stock and Take-Two stock is his gaming stock pick.

The Dow Jones is down today at the time of publishing after the stock market fluctuated after President Donald Trump reiterated his plans to open the economy as soon as we can. Nasdaq and S&P 500 are up today on the strength of Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, and Zoom Communications (ZM) - Get Report.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses why he is buying Shopify stock, the signs telling him to buy more CVS stock, and what makes Take-Two stock his gaming stock pick over Activision Blizzard and EA.

Shopify Stock: Buy or Sell?

Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report posted surprising earnings and the stock is up big after a sales surge. TheStreet's technical analysis team addressed how to trade Shopify stock after earnings. Check out what the charts say about Shopify stock.

Cramer discussed what makes Shopify stock a buy after earnings.

CVS Stock: Buy or Sell?

CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report beat first-quarter expectations in their earnings call today and CVS stock is up slightly today at the time of publishing. Last night on Mad Money, Cramer spoke about tech and science leading the way out of the recession on the backs of the healthcare stocks. Could CVS be one of the catalysts in the sector?

Cramer speaks about what he likes about CVS stock today in the stock market.

Take-Two Interactive Stock: Buy or Sell?

Gaming stocks take center stage tonight as Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report and Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Report are reporting their first-quarter financials after the bell today. These earnings will give investors a glimpse into what's ahead for Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report and the gaming industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to why Cramer says Take-Two is his gaming stock pick for 2020.

