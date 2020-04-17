Stock Market Today: Gilead Sciences and Procter & Gamble

Jim Cramer's analyst team discusses the stock market today including Gilead Sciences, Procter & Gamble and Trump's new plan for the economy.

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are all up today after Donald Trump announced his plans to 'liberate' the economy from the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic quarantine. It remains to be seen if that's in the best interest of Main Street but Wall Street is reacting positively to the news. TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with the Action Alerts PLUS Team.

Action Alerts PLUS analysts Jeff Marks discusses the latest breaking news in the stock market including the new developments in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by Gilead Sciences, Procter & Gamble reporting earnings and Trump's three-phase plan to open the economy.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report is reporting positive results from its developments in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Are investors getting too bullish on the stock on the hint of good news from Gilead Sciences without the proven results?

Jeff Marks from Action Alerts PLUS discusses what the latest news from Gilead Sciences means for investors in this market.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report reported earnings and had a very high bar to hit with the coronavirus pandemic being a benefit to their products. They had a great first quarter and raising their dividend earlier this week was a boost for this stock.

Jeff Marks from Action Alerts PLUS shares if Procter & Gamble is a long term buy now.

Trump Plans to Reopen the Economy

Trump announced a three-phase plan to reopen the economy and then tweeted about 'liberating' the economy today. How can investors and companies have confidence in Trump's plan to open America?

If Trump wants to reopen the economy, then testing will need to increase across the United States and until we have seen sufficient testing across America, 'liberating' states to go back to normal could have disastrous repercussions for Main Street and Wall Street.

