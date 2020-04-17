Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Nvidia, Roku and Apple

Jim Cramer shares insight into yesterday's stock market news including whether he would buy Nvidia, Roku and what the new Apple iPhone means.

The stock market yesterday was up slightly in both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 after falling on Wednesday. The Nasdaq was up over 1.6% yesterday and is trying to end the week on a strong note. Dow Futures is surging after Donald Trump announced his plans to reopen the economy. Trump's plan is a three-stage plan and will do whatever it can to bring the world's largest economy back.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed yesterday's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning. Get a recap from the stock market with Jim Cramer. Also, as a bonus to our readers, get highlights from Cramer's premium service Real Money.

Banking Sector Troubles

The banking sector could be in hot water in 2020. From the looks of the stocks of the banks, many of which reported excellent quarters. Some banks are better prepared than others and one of those banks is Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report, who reported their quarterly financial results yesterday.

Nvidia: Buy or Sell?

Cramer likes Nvidia here and if you look at the new purchase of Mellanox, he thinks that it should be up even bigger than it is. Cramer believes Nvidia is a 'remarkable company.'

Roku: Buy or Sell?

Cramer shared the backlash he received from the viewers of Squawk on the Street when he said Roku is now a blue-chip stock. In the shelter in place portfolio, Roku is a winner and after being the second-best stock in 2019 for TheStreet, it continues to perform.

Apple iPhone

Apple announced a new low-cost iPhone SE to replace the entry-level phone that the tech giant announced in 2016. What does the new phone that starts at $400 mean for investors? We asked Jim Cramer what his thoughts on the stock that he always believes is a stock you should own, not trade it.



StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: