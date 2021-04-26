Stock Market Monday: Tesla Earnings; Buy the Dip in Honeywell

Here's the latest stock market news including premarket movers like Tesla, buy-the-dip candidates and advice from Jim Cramer including capital gains taxes and earnings.

Stocks are up Monday as a busy week of earnings awaits investors in the stock market and the Federal Reserve is set to meet.

Jim Cramer discussed this upcoming week of earnings on Mad Money and shared why stocks sell-off after reporting earnings when they shouldn't.

Cramer shared in his Real Money column Friday why investors should focus on the performance of the companies during their earnings and not on the noise around the company.

Cramer resents some of the new styles of investing because stocks are not causes. Stocks are pieces of paper tied, not to the short-sellers or the owners, but to the performance of the company.

Here is a recap of TheStreet's premarket coverage for Monday, Apr. 26:

5 Things You Must Know Monday

Nasdaq Futures Slip as Wall Street Focuses on Earnings and the Fed Tesla Earnings Kick Off Busy Earnings Week Bitcoin Rallies After Two-Week Stumble

Premarket Movers Monday

Tesla's record first-quarter delivery total should lift revenues comfortably past $10 billion, but profit margins may be pressured by the global semiconductor shortage.

Here is a recap of the latest stock market action including the top stock gainers, buy-the-dip candidates, volume leaders and advice from Jim Cramer from Friday, Apr. 23.

Top Stock Gainers on Friday

Snap shares were rising after reporting revenue and user growth that beats expectations, prompting several analysts to lift their one-year price targets.

Buy-the-Dip Candidates

Cramer said he does not want to own Intel stock because it has fallen behind Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report. "I know that Pat Gelsinger [CEO] was anxious to say that we have a great history and we're much better than other times. My problem with that is AMD is super better in comparison," he added.

Cramer discussed inadvertent selloffs are your chance to buy. We saw that Friday with Honeywell and American Express, both of which fell nearly 2%, despite their strong outlooks for the future.

Friday Volume Leaders

NIO shares were rising before Tesla's earnings after it reported big gains in its first-quarter deliveries. The company said it delivered 20,060 vehicles in the first quarter, up a record 423% from a year ago. It delivered 7,257 vehicles in March, a new monthly record and up 373% year-over-year.

Best of Jim Cramer for Friday

Morning Bell: Cramer discussed the looming capital gains tax hike and the semiconductor shortage worldwide.

Stock Market Today: Cramer shared how to trade Intel and Boston Beer after earnings and markets on Friday.

Mad Money Recap: Cramer explained why not all bad reports deserve to be sold. In the heart of earnings season, the market often makes mistakes.

Jim Cramer Live: Cramer and Katherine Ross talked about President Biden's capital gains tax proposal, Intel and more.

