Stock Market Friday: Jim Cramer Says Don't Fear the Tax Man

Here's the latest stock market news including premarket movers like Mattel, buy-the-dip candidates and advice from Jim Cramer including FAANG stocks and Lam Research.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks are mixed Friday as stocks in the Dow are slightly down Friday and stocks in the Nasdaq are slightly up.

Jim Cramer has a message for investors worried about the proposed tax plan from Joe Biden that would increase the capital gains tax on the wealthy: "Don't fear the taxman, view this one as an opportunity, not a penalty."

Cramer shared his thoughts on the proposal from President Biden in his Real Money column from Thursday.

Here is a recap of TheStreet's coverage for Friday, Apr. 23:

5 Things You Must Know Friday

  1. Nasdaq Futures Rise After Biden Tax Proposal Sinks Markets
  2. American Express and Honeywell  (HON) - Get Report Earnings
  3. Intel Falls as Data-Center Sales Slump 20%
  4. Snap's Earnings Beat Expectations and Daily Users Surge
  5. Bitcoin Falls Below $50,000 on Tax Worries

Premarket Movers Friday

  1. Skechers USA  (SKX) - Get Report | Increasing +11.23%
  2. Pinterest  (PINS) - Get Report | Increasing +3.38%
  3. American Express  (AXP) - Get Report | Decreasing -4.04%
  4. Intel Corp.  (INTC) - Get Report | Decreasing -4%
  5. Mattel  (MAT) - Get Report | Increasing +6.75%

For one of his "Executive Decision" segments on Mad Money, Cramer spoke with Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of toymaker Mattel, which just posted a stellar quarter that included sales up 47%.

Here is a recap of the latest stock market action including the top stock gainers, buy-the-dip candidates, volume leaders and advice from Jim Cramer from Thursday, Apr. 22.

Top Stock Gainers on Thursday

  1. Teradata  (TDC) - Get Report | +26.63% Increase
  2. Qualtrics  (XM) - Get Report | +22.71% Increase
  3. Equifax  (EFX) - Get Report | +14.94% Increase
  4. Nikola  (NKLA) - Get Report | +14.38% Increase
  5. UiPath  (PATH) - Get Report | +9.42% Increase

Teradata leaped on Thursday after the data analytics company said it expected first-quarter profit to exceed its guidance. 

Nikola shares jumped after it agreed to install two hydrogen filling stations at the California locations of TravelCenters of America.

Buy-the-Dip Candidates

  1. Riot Blockchain  (RIOT) - Get Report | -11.67% Decrease
  2. Marathon Digital  (MARA) - Get Report | -11.08% Decrease
  3. GSX Techedu  (GSX) - Get Report | -9.27% Decrease
  4. Fisker  (FSR) - Get Report | -9.04% Decrease
  5. MicroStrategy  (MSTR) - Get Report | -8.03% Decrease

Fisker and Lordstown Motors slide after Goldman Sachs warns of an "increasingly competitive" electric vehicle market.

Thursday Volume Leaders

  1. Skillz  (SKLZ) - Get Report | 121,355,200 Shares Traded
  2. NIO Inc.  (NIO) - Get Report | 115,802,700 Shares Traded
  3. AT&T  (T) - Get Report | 108,523,100 Shares Traded
  4. Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report | 84,566,398 Shares Traded
  5. Nikola  (NKLA) - Get Report | 82,880,898 Shares Traded

Apple had its "Spring Loaded" event this past week and Cramer shared what he is watching with Apple stock and why you should never bet against the FAANG stocks.

Best of Jim Cramer for Thursday

Morning Bell: Cramer discussed Lam Research's integral role in making semiconductors, never betting against FAANG stocks and Earth Day.

Stock Market Today: Cramer shared with investors how to trade Southwest and Chipotle after earnings and why the market is sending false signals Thursday.

Mad Money Recap: Cramer explained why investors shouldn't worry too much about the capital gains tax proposals everyone's talking about.

Lightning Round: Cramer is bullish on UnitedHealth Group  (UNH) - Get Report and Align Technologies  (ALGN) - Get Report.

Jim Cramer Live: Cramer and Katherine Ross talked about Chipotle  (CMG) - Get Report earnings, Southwest Airlines  (LUV) - Get Report and other airline earnings, and yet another chip shortage impact for Ford  (F) - Get Report.

Honeywell, Ford and Apple are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

