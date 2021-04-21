Stock Market Action Wednesday: Cramer on Netflix, Apple

Here's the latest stock market news including premarket movers like Netflix, buy-the-dip candidates and advice from Jim Cramer including Apple, Fisker and United Airlines.

Wall Street could face its first three-day losing streak in more than six weeks Wednesday as global stocks struggle to find direction amid a worrying resurgence in coronavirus infections.

Here is a recap of TheStreet's premarket coverage for Wednesday, Apr. 21:

Stock Futures Fluctuate Amid Virus Concerns Netflix Slumps as Subscriber Growth Stalls Wednesday's Earnings Calendar: Verizon and Chipotle Apple Launches iPad Pro With M1 Processor Plans Collapse for European Soccer Super League

Premarket Movers Tuesday

Shares of cruise lines gained Wednesday after Goldman Sachs upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line amid expectations of a strong post-pandemic rebound in demand.

Here is a recap of the latest stock market action including the top stock gainers, buy-the-dip candidates, volume leaders and advice from Jim Cramer from Tuesday, Apr. 20.

Cramer said if everything goes right Fisker could be the next Tesla but it needs to execute. "It's a very interesting opportunity and I recommend it [Tuesday]," he said.

Buy-the-Dip Candidates

Cramer said Virgin Galactic was a quizzical sale and he's not sure what to make of it. "She has had a lot of money come in but... there is a lot of questionable thinking there," he added.

Cramer also talked about how he is "not a fan of the airlines" after United Airlines reported its financials. Cramer made an exception for Southwest (LUV) - Get Report and Boeing (BA) - Get Report but was slightly concerned that Boeing stock was down Tuesday after its CFO Greg Smith announced he will retire in July.

Tuesday Price Volume Leaders

Cramer’s missing Apple Watch episode helped him to understand one thing about Apple’s business and its stock. He then offered a warning to traders who try to time entries into Apple shares. Apple Maven covered the Spring-Loaded event Tuesday.

Netflix Inc shares tumbled in pre-market trading Wednesday after the streaming service said COVID disruptions would continue to dampen subscriber growth after a softer-than-expected first-quarter earnings report Tuesday.

Cramer called Netflix the worst stock of the FANGs and said: "Netflix is a big reset" after its disappointing report.

Best of Jim Cramer on Tuesday

Morning Bell: Cramer shared stock-market news including Peloton's safety issues, breakup chatter about Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and a look back at the earnings season so far.

Stock Market Today: Cramer discussed the latest stock market news including Cathie Wood owned ARK ETF's stock sale of Virgin Galactic, the Fisker upgrade and markets on Tuesday.

Jim Cramer Live: Cramer and Katherine Ross talked about Dogecoin, United Airlines, Cathie Wood, Fisker, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report and more.

Apple, Amazon and Alphabet are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.