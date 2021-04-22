Stock Market Action Thursday: Cramer Shares Why Stocks May Fall

Here's the latest stock market news including premarket movers like Ford, buy-the-dip candidates and advice from Jim Cramer including Snap, Netflix and Boeing.

Stocks are mostly flat Thursday and Jim Cramer has a message to investors who became retail investors in the past year: The time of stocks just going up has ended. We're back to the market that baffles and you can blame the bond market.

Cramer shared in his Real Money column from Wednesday how investors should be playing the market with the reminder that for the time being, stocks won't keep going up. Many stocks are near all-time highs and it might make sense to start trimming.

Here is a recap of TheStreet's premarket coverage for Thursday, Apr. 22:

AT&T added nearly 600,000 wireless subscribers, along with 2.7 million new additions to its HBO Max streaming service, helping boost its bottom line past Wall Street forecasts.

Here is a recap of the latest stock market action including the top stock gainers, buy-the-dip candidates, volume leaders and advice from Jim Cramer from Wednesday, Apr. 21.

TheStreet looked at the top electric vehicle companies on Thursday including which companies could be competitors to Tesla. Cramer said if everything goes right Fisker could be the next Tesla.

Buy-the-Dip Candidates

While many investors were quick to sell the reported weaker-than-expected results by Netflix that included a slowdown in subscriber growth, Cramer said he's taking the other side of the trade, and giving Netflix the benefit of the doubt.

Wednesday Volume Leaders

ARK Investment active ETFs added over 5 million shares of Skillz on Wednesday.

Best of Jim Cramer for Thursday

Morning Bell: Cramer discussed Apple's "Spring Loaded" event, semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding and back-to-back selloffs in the market.

Stock Market Today: Cramer shared how to trade Netflix after earnings, the CFO's departure at Boeing and markets on Wednesday.

Mad Money Recap: Cramer told Mad Money viewers why the FAANG stocks get the benefit of the doubt, and why they deserve it.

Lightning Round: Cramer told viewers why he is bullish on Snap (SNAP) - Get Report, Boston Scientific (BSX) - Get Report and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Get Report.

Jim Cramer Live: Cramer and Katherine Ross talked about Netflix, Boeing (BA) - Get Report, ASML Holding (ASML) - Get Report, and market rotations.

