10 Stock Losers in the Dow From Wednesday's Selloff

The worst stocks in the Dow Wednesday include Visa, Salesforce, Microsoft, Apple, Nike among others.

The Dow lost 793 points during trading Wednesday as rising coronavirus infections shook investors’ confidence in the global economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.89%, to 26,661, the S&P 500 declined 2.8% and the Nasdaq slumped 2.95%.

The S&P 500 was down for a third straight session, and the Dow was sliding for a fourth.

Here are the worst stocks in the Dow Wednesday by percentage decrease during trading hours.

1. Visa V | -4.50% | Price $181.27

Visa's acquisition of Plaid Inc. reportedly has sparked U.S. Justice Department concern about competition, and the agency is close to deciding whether it should sue to block the deal.

2. Salesforce CRM | - 4.10% | Price $240.13

3. Caterpillar CAT | -4.03% | Price $151.43

Jim Cramer said rightfully or wrongfully, Caterpillar was crowned the king of the industrial recovery. "The company didn't give investors any comfort that that was the case."

4. Microsoft MSFT | -3.52% | Price $205.75

Shares of Microsoft slipped lower in pre-market trading Wednesday, falling in line with a broader sell-off on Wall Street, even after the tech giant posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings thanks to surging growth in its cloud business.

5. Apple AAPL | -3.34% | Price $112.74

Apple will take on Google in its most profitable business segment, internet search, according to a report. Apple has quietly increased its efforts to develop its own search technology for iPhones, according to a report by the Financial Times.

6. Nike NKE | -3.23% | Price $123.86

7. UnitedHealth UNH | -2.79% | Price $311.81

8. Walt Disney DIS | -2.69% | Price $119.61

Disney slammed new pandemic guidelines for theme parks issued in California and called them "unworkable."

9. American Express AXP | -2.91% | Price $92.22

10. International Business Machines IBM |-2.75% | Price $107.50

