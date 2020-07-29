5 Stock Gainers on Wednesday: Kodak, L Brands, AMD

The stock market gainers Wednesday with shares rising is Kodak stock, L Brands stock, CoStar Group stock, AMD stock and Penn National Gaming stock

The Dow, the Nasdaq, and the S&P 500 all turned positive Wednesday as investors wait to hear from the Fed and react to the latest quarterly earnings coming in from companies.

Apple reports earnings on Thursday, and TheStreet's Apple Maven is analyzing whether Apple "Bulls" or "Bears" are in the right position before its quarterly report.

Here are five of the biggest stock gainers midday in the market Wednesday:

1. Eastman Kodak | Percentage Increase Over 400%

Kodak is still moving higher today after its shares gained 200% on Tuesday. Kodak (KODK) - Get Report shares are moving higher after it was announced that Kodak was granted a $765 million government loan to produce generic drugs. President Trump announced the deal Tuesday evening.

2. L Brands | Percentage Increase Over 32%

L Brands (LB) - Get Report, the parent of Victoria secret announced it is cutting costs by trimming corporate jobs by remove 800 positions. Wall Street seems to be cheering the cost-cutting as the stock moves higher Wednesday.

3. CoStar Group | Percentage Increase Over 13%

CoStar Group reported earnings Tuesday and beat estimates. CoStar Group (CSGP) - Get Report, the commercial real estate company saw revenue rise as well during their quarterly financial report.

4. Advanced Micro Devices | Percentage Increase Over 12%

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report is popping today after reporting earnings Tuesday after the closing bell. AMD beat earnings and offered a strong outlook during its quarterly report. TheStreet provided a guide on how to trade AMD shares before it reported by looking at the charts.

5. Penn National Gaming | Percentage Increase Over 10%

Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report and DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report are competing in the sports betting space and investors are making bets on which one will come out on top. TheStreet looked at DraftKings' shares in July and analyzed what the charts are saying. Penn National reports its quarterly financials on Aug. 6.