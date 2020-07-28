5 Stock Gainers on Tuesday: Kodak, Aurora Cannabis

The stock market gainers Tuesday with shares rising are Kodak, Match Group, Medpace, Polaris and Aurora Cannabis.

The Dow, the Nasdaq, and the S&P 500 are all down Tuesday as Congress and the Senate work towards another stimulus bill to help Americans get through the financial hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cramer points to Starbucks shares as a sign that the market is all over the place in trading Tuesday.

For stocks heading in the wrong direction, watch TheStreet go over the five biggest losers in the Dow Tuesday.

Here are five of the biggest stock gainers midday in the market Tuesday:

1. Eastman Kodak | Percentage Increase Over 200%

Kodak (KODK) - Get Report received a $765 million government loan to produce generic drugs. Kodak will make ingredients for those generic drugs, including the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine that President Trump has been favorable towards in the past.

2. Medpace Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 10%

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) - Get Report topped analyst estimates when it reported its second-quarter financial results Monday. Medpace does clinical research for medical devices and drug development.

3. Match Group | Percentage Increase Over 9%

Match Group (MTCH) - Get Report hired a new CEO for Tinder, Jim Lanzone. Lanzone was previously the boss at CBS Interactive and will now be tasked with helping Tinder through the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Match Group officially spun off from IAC.

4. Polaris | Percentage Increase Over 8%

Polaris (PII) - Get Report reported its quarterly financials Tuesday and topped earnings and revenue estimates. Polaris is seeing a surge in demand for off-road vehicles helping the company recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

5. Aurora Cannabis | Percentage Increase Over 9%

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report announced layoffs and facility closures in June. Last week, Aurora announced it will be closing some of its European offices. Aurora is down almost 90% since its March 2019 highs.