5 Biggest Stock Gainers Monday: Tesla, Amazon, Apple

Tesla, Amazon, and Apple are among the stocks moving higher Monday. Tesla and Apple are hitting record high stock prices.

Stocks were rising Monday and the Nasdaq hit an intraday record as investors prepared for earnings season.

Stocks received a boost from news that Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report is in collaboration with Germany's BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, was given "fast track" designation by the Food and Drug Administration for two of its coronavirus vaccine candidates.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Monday, July 13.

1. Tesla TSLA | Percentage Increase Over +12%

The Street Quant Ratings rates Tesla a Hold with a rating score of C

Tesla extended gains to a fresh record high Monday, pushing the value of the clean-energy carmaker past $330 billion, as investors continue to bet that the stock is headed for inclusion in the S&P 500.

2. Amazon.com | Percentage Increase Over +3%

The Street Quant Ratings rates Amazon a Buy with a rating score of B

Amazon.com shares rose Monday after Cowen analyst John Blackledge raised his share-price target on the tech and online-retail behemoth to $3,700 from $2,750, affirming his outperform rating.

3. Apple.com | Percentage Increase Over +3%

The Street Quant Ratings rates Apple a Buy with a rating score of B+

Apple shares jumped higher Monday, setting up another all-time high for the world's biggest tech company, following a price target boost from analysts at Wedbush Securities.

4. Netflix | Percentage Increase Over +3%

The Street Quant Rates rates Netflix a Buy with a rating score of B-

Netflix, which is scheduled to issue its earnings report this week, wad one of the top tech stock movers last week after Goldman Sachs analysts raised their price target on shares from $540 to a Wall Street high of $670 and affirmed their buy rating.

5. Alphabet | Percentage Increase Over +1%

The Street Quant Ratings rates Alphabet a Buy with a rating score of A-

Google parent Alphabet was moving higher Monday. Last week, RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney said his U.S. online music survey found that Alphabet's YouTube and Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report are the two most popular sources of music in the U.S. today,