5 Stock Gainers on Thursday: Overstock, UPS, Qualcomm

The Dow and the S&P 500 are both down Thursday while the Nasdaq is positive before the big tech earnings after the close.

Apple reports earnings Thursday after the close and Jim Cramer previewed what he will be looking at when the tech giant reports its quarterly financials.

Here are five of the biggest stock gainers midday in the market Thursday:

1. Overstock.com | Percentage Increase Over 27%

Overstock.com reported earnings on Thursday and increased revenue by over 100% year-over-year. The online retailer is benefiting from the shift in customer behaviors as consumers transition to more online shopping. Amazon reports earnings Thursday after the close and TheStreet provided a preview for investors.

2. United Parcel Service | Percentage Increase Over 14%

United Parcel Service reported solid second-quarter earnings on Thursday and shares have been rising. FedEx reported its earnings at the end of June and gave investors an idea of what to expect when UPS reports.

3. Qualcomm | Percentage Increase Over 14%

Qualcomm reported its quarterly financials Thursday and beat earnings estimates. Shares have been rising as one of the tech stock midday movers before several tech companies report their quarterly financials after the close Thursday.

4. Eastman Kodak | Percentage Increase Over 7%

Cramer described how complicated the deal that Peter Navarro, the U.S. government and Kodak worked out is earlier this week. Kodak shares have been rising high every day since the deal was announced prompting questions about some action before the deal being announced.

5. Cloudflare | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Cloudflare shares fell earlier this month when its equipment caused an international net outage. Cloudflare announced that it is reporting its second-quarter financials on Aug. 6. Cloudflare announced its next serverless platform, Workers Unbound.