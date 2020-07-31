5 Stock Gainers on Friday: Pinterest, Facebook, Apple

The Dow and the S&P 500 are both down on Friday after declines in the energy sector while the Nasdaq is still positive after stellar tech earnings Thursday after the close.

Here are five of the biggest stock gainers midday in the market Friday:

1. Pinterest | Percentage Increase Over 31%

Pinterest shares are rising Friday after reporting surprisingly better-than-expected earnings. Consumers are forced to work from home and spending more time online. This has led to more engagement with Pinterest and a rise in engaged users for several online platforms.

4. Goosehead Insurance | Percentage Increase Over 24%

Goosehead Insurance reported its second-quarter earnings Thursday and revenue grew over 50% year-over-year. Goosehead also decided to raise its 2020 revenue outlook.

3. Facebook | Percentage Increase Over 7%

Facebook shares jumped after reporting earnings Thursday. Facebook's second-quarter profit doubled and its ad revenue grew 10% year-over-year. Facebook is one of the Tech Midday Movers highlighted by Annie Gaus.

4. Apple | Percentage Increase Over 7%

Apple reported earnings and easily beat estimates Thursday. Jim Cramer spent yesterday previewing what he was looking at when the tech giant reported its quarterly financials Thursday. Apple is splitting stock for the first time since 2014 and is rising to new highs Friday after the move. TheStreet analyzed the charts Friday and provided a guide for investors as they look to trade Apple after reports its earnings Thursday.

5. Amazon | Percentage Increase Over 4%

Amazon shares were rising after beating earnings expectations Thursday. Analysts raised their price target for Amazon after yesterday's amazing results. TheStreet took a look at the charts and provided a guide on how to trade Amazon shares following its quarterly report.