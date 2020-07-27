5 Stock Gainers Monday: Taiwan Semiconductor, Nikola

The Dow and the S&P 500 is up slightly as big tech earnings await investors this week. The Nasdaq is up over 100 points in the anticipation of a big week for tech stocks.

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Advanced Micro Devices and Alphabet are set to report earnings this week in a tech-heavy earnings week.

1. Taiwan Semiconductor | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Report is rallying Monday after delays were announced in Intel's chipmaking. Investors are speculating that Taiwan Semiconductor could be an alternative option to produce chips.

2. Nikola | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report is breaking ground on a factory in Arizona in what was positive news after the stocks began falling this month. Shares of Nikola fell after an SEC filing began a rise in warrants for the company. Nikola continued to fall lower after a Deutsche Bank analyst warned that the recent filing could create more selling pressure.

3. Moderna | Percentage Increase Over 8%

Moderna is back continuing its climb up after news that it added nearly half a billion dollars in federal funding to its coronavirus vaccine effort. The news makes the total number of funding support from the U.S. government nearly a billion dollars.

4. Coherent Inc. | Percentage Increase Over 8%

Coherent isn't scheduled to report earnings until Aug. 4 but the laser systems manufacturer is climbing and up over 11 points in trading Monday.

5. Mercadolibre | Percentage Increase Over 7%

The strength in e-commerce companies is helping Mercadolibre rise on Monday as the stock of the Argentinian e-commerce company is up over 7%. Mercadolibre had a similar climb last week as buying online is seeing strength as a rise in positive coronavirus cases continues.