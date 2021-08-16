Stock Futures Slip Lower on China Data With Powell, Retail Earnings in Focus

Investors are prepping for busy week that includes top-tier retail earnings, retail sales data and an appearance from Fed Chair Powell on Tuesday and Fed Minutes on Wednesday.

The Monday Market Minute

Global stocks retreat following a trio of weaker-than-expected economic data from China that suggests a COVID-linked slowdown in the world's biggest economy.

Investor adopting a cautious tone heading into a week highlighted by retail earnings, retail sales data and a virtual town hall hosted by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields slip to 1.27%, while the dollar index holds gains at 92.603 against a basket of its global peers.

Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe's report June quarter earnings this week, with Deere and Footlocker and Nvidia closing out the week.

U.S. equity futures suggest a softer open Monday with investors looking to Fed Chair Powell's virtual town hall meeting Tuesday and Fed Minutes on Wednesday.

U.S. equity futures traded lower Monday, while Treasury bond yields rallied and the dollar held firm against its global peers, as investors pulled back from risk markets amid signals of a slowdown in China and the ongoing rise of Delta variant infections in the southern and western United States.

With stocks at record highs in many western markets, and a investors eyeing a Tuesday virtual town hall meeting with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that could signal near-term changes to the central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, stocks were quick to react to weaker-than-expected industrial output and retail sales data from China that suggests the world's second largest economy is struggling to hold its growth momentum as COVID cases rise and global supply chains remain disrupted.

Powell's address, which will be followed by minutes from the Fed's July meeting on Wednesday and his appearance at the Jackson Hole central bank symposium on August 26, could consolidate the market's views on both tapering and interest rate hikes, with each having found support from Fed officials over the past few weeks.

In the meantime, markets will first navigate a series of top-tier retail earnings this week, including Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Lowes (LOW) - Get Report, as well as July retail sales data on Tuesday, in order to gauge consumer strength as COVID cases continue to rise and plans to return to regular office work are pushed back into the autumn months.

Thus far, second quarter earnings have proven to be the biggest drive of recent market gains, with collective S&P 500 profits set to rise 93.8% from last year to $441 billion. Third quarter earnings, as well, are forecast to grow nearly 30% from 2020 levels to around $413 billion.

Monday's opening bell, at least for the moment, is looking only modestly softer than last week's record close, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 110 point decline and those linked to the S&P 500 priced for a 12.5 point pullback.

The market's defensive tone has pulled U.S. Treasury bond yields down around 7 basis points, to 1.27%, from last week's levels, but he most hasn't yet provided a boost for tech stocks, with Nasdaq Composite futures priced for a 40 point opening bell decline.

In overseas markets, the weaker-than-expected trio of China data pulled regional stocks into the red, with the MSCI ex-Japan benchmark falling 0.47% and Japan's export-focused Nikkei 225 falling 1.62% to close at 27,523.19 points.

In Europe, where earnings, central bank support and accelerating COVID vaccinations had lifted stocks to a series of record high last week, the Stoxx 600 was marked 0.5% lower in the opening hours of trading.

Oil prices, too, were trending lower in anticipation of weaker Asia energy demand over the coming months, with WTI contracts for September delivery marked 70 cents lower at $67.74 per barrel and Brent contracts for October down 63 cents at $66.96 per barrel.