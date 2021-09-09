Stock Futures Lower As Delta Surge Concerns Weigh On Growth Prospects

The ongoing surge in COVID infections, which are rising at nearly 150,000 a day, continue to blunt corporate and economic growth prospects heading into the final months of the year.

The Thursday Market Minute

Global stocks slip lower as Delta infection surge blunts growth prospects and central bank policy paths remain uncertain.

China reports the fastest factory gate inflation data in 13 years as input costs surge amid the August export rebound.

Benchmark 10-year note yields rally to 1.332% after a home-run auction of $38 billion notes that drew near record highs in foreign demand.

Oil prices climb higher after American Petroleum Institute data shows a 4 million barrel decline in domestic crude stocks.

U.S. equity futures suggest a weaker open on Wall Street ahead of weekly jobless claims data at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Wall Street futures moved lower again Thursday as investors continued to adopt a cautious stance on risk amid signs of a pullback in the post-pandemic recovery and uncertainty linked to the policy path of major central banks around the world.

Slowing employment growth, as well as the ongoing surge in Delta-variant infections and limp consumer spending, set against the rich valuations of near-record high indices on Wall Street, has triggered a series of downgrades for near-term performance from major investment banks including Morgan Stanley, whose chief investment officer, Lisa Shalett, forecast a correction of between 10% and 15% for U.S. stocks by the end of the year.

President Joe Biden will present a six-point plan to combat the highly-contagious Delta variant at a press briefing Thursday that could include mask mandates, testing and new policies for schools as COVID-19-related deaths rise past 1,500 for the first time since March and daily infections surging past 150,000 for the first time in more than a year.

Warnings from American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report and United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report, both of which forecast softening passenger bookings -- that will likely lead to third quarter losses -- as a result of the COVID infection surge underscored that concern.

Investors are also attempting to predict the timing of central bank support withdraws, with the ECB set to publish their latest interest rate decision in Frankfurt and the Federal Reserve on tap for what could be a crucial September gathering in two weeks' time.

In the meantime, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 75 point opening bell decline to start the Thursday session, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 10.5 point pullback. Nasdaq Composite futures are suggesting a 30 point decline.

Lululemon (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) Report shares were active in pre-market trading after the sports apparel retailer posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit outlook. Shares in the group were marked 13.7% higher, suggesting a record high opening price of $433.00 each.

GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shares, however, slumped 7.75% after the video game retailer and meme stock investor favorite posted a wider-than-expected second quarter loss while remaining silent on plans to grow the struggling business over the second half of the year.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report shares were also in the red, falling 1.25% to $57.95 each after Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on the network equipment maker one notch, to "equalweight" while lifting its price target by $2 to $59 per share.

Benchmark 10-year note yields rallied to 1.322% following a solid auction of $38 billion in re-opened notes that drew one of the best rates of foreign demand on record yesterday.

Oil prices, meanwhile, bumped higher, with WTI futures for October rising past $69 a barrel, after the American Petroleum Institute reported a 4 million barrel decline in domestic crude stocks late Wednesday.

In overseas markets, tech and video game shares slumped lower in China amid reports that officials in Beijing have suspended the approval of new video game releases amid concerns for their affect on young people.

The South China Morning Post reported the suspension following a meeting with officials from Tencent Holdings and NetEase, two of the country's biggest video game producers, that followed a ban on under 18s from playing the games for more than three hours a week.

The region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark was marked 1.3% lower heading into the final hours of trading while Japan's Nikkei 225 snapped a three-day winning streak to close 0.57% lower at $30,008.19 points.