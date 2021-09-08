Stock Futures Edge Lower As Delta Tames Growth Bets; 10-year Treasury Note Auction Eyed

Delta infections are overtaking Fed tapering concerns as markets move cautiously into September, with daily cases in the U.S. now rising past 152,000.

The Wednesday Market Minute

Global stocks ease from record highs as investors grow cautious amid the ongoing surge in Delta variant infections in major economies around the world.

US cases are rising at more than 150,000 per day, but vaccination rates are also moving higher, at around 950,000 per day, thanks to a new push from the Biden administration.

Benchmark 10-year note yields ease to 1.348% ahead of a $38 billion auction later this morning, while the dollar index jumps to a one-week high against its global peers.

European stocks slide on concern the ECB could trim the pace of its pandemic-triggered bond purchase program, while Asia trades mixed thanks to another day of gains in Japan.

U.S. equity futures suggest a flat open on Wall Street ahead of JOLTS job openings data at 10:00 am Eastern time and a $38 billion 10-year bond auction at 1:00 pm Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures edged lower Wednesday, while the dollar jumped to a one-week high against its global peers, as investors adopted a cautious stance on risk amid concerns over the pace of Delta-variant infections and their impact on the broader economic recovery.

Markets are also calibrating potential changes to emergency support programs from the European Central Bank, which meets tomorrow in Frankfurt, as well as the Federal Reserve's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

European stocks, in fact, are ploughing through their worst single-day decline in three weeks as stocks slide ahead of tomorrow's ECB meeting amid speculation of a tapering in the central bank's pandemic bond purchase program.

In the U.S., with COVID-related deaths rising past 1,500 for the first time since March and daily infections surging past 150,000 for the first time in more than a year, President Joe Biden has pledged to present a six-point plan to combat the highly-contagious Delta variant at a press briefing on Thursday that could include mask mandates, testing and new policies for schools.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 2 point opening bell dip, a 150 point swing from earlier pre-market levels, while those tied to the S&P 500 are priced for a 2.5 point retreat. The Nasdaq Composite index, which closed at a fresh record high on Tuesday as investors dumped re-opening stocks in favor of tech, is set to open 1 point higher at the start of trading.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields slipped to 1.348% ahead of a $38 billion auction of new notes later this morning, while the dollar index was marked 0.15% higher in overnight trading at 92.649.

Coinbase Global (COIN) shares were active in pre-market trading, falling 2.8% to $259.30 each after the exchange platform said it received a Wells Notice from the SEC linked to its plans to launch a cryptocurrency lending program.

PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report was also on the move with a 1.3% gain that followed its $2.7 billion deal to buy Japan-based 'buy now, pay later' platform Paidy.

On the downside, Coty (COTY) - Get Coty Inc. Class A Report shares slumped 8% after the luxury brands group priced a secondary offering of its common shares, sold by private equity group KKR, at $8.53 each, an 8.1% discount to its Tuesday closing price of $9.28.

GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shares were also in focus ahead of the video game retailer's second quarter earnings, due after the close of trading Wednesday, with analysts looking for a bottom line loss of 66 cents per share on improving revenues of $1.12 billion.

In other markets, WTI crude prices rebounded 94 cents to $68.29 per barrel ahead of the delayed release of domestic stockpile data from the American Petroleum Institute later this afternoon.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx 600, Europe's broadest benchmark, fell 0.55% in the opening hours of trading in Frankfurt while the Asia region's MSCI ex-Japan index slipped 0.44% into the close.

Japan's Nikkei 225, however, extended its recent rally to a third consecutive session after officials revised their second quarter GDP estimate for the world's third largest economy higher, to 1.9% from 1.6%, and investors continued to bet on fresh stimulus from the change in government later this fall.