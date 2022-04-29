Gentlemen, it’s time to throw away those jeans with a hole in the crotch.

One of the first things you learn in business school is that if you want to start a successful company, take two steps.

First, identify a pain point, which is a problem that causes people stress, frustration or some other vexing feeling.

Then, identity a solution to this problem.

A common problem many young professionals, especially women, face is that there is a social pressure to dress fashionably, but they often have very busy schedules that don’t leave a lot of time for following fashion trends or coping the latest style.

To solve this problem, a number of clothing subscription companies started emerging last decade. The idea was that if you’re not lucky enough to have a fashionable friend, they would be that friend for you, and if you don’t have time to hit the stores, they’d send the clothes to you.

There’s now a number of these companies out there on the internet that provide this service. Some let you sign up for a subscription, so you’re always rocking new looks at the office, while others are more of a one-time or occasional purchase.

Some companies, like M.M. Lafluer, make their own clothing, while Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Stitch Fix, Inc. Class A Report, one of the most prominent companies, selects items from quality brands such as Madewell and Scotch & Soda.

With Stitch Fix, you are paired with a personal stylist who helps build a look for you, based on your tastes, fit and budget.

Stitch Fix was started by two women, Katrina Lake and former J.Crew buyer Erin Morrison Flynn, and it originally only catered to professional women.

A marketing plan from the company from 2015 revealed that its customer base is “college graduate, careered women in their 20’s to 40’s located all over America. The secondary target are the women who are not necessarily career focused but are willing to dress fashionably as well as ladies who are not fashion savvy but would like to dress trendy.”

It’s since expanded into clothing for children, expectant mothers and men, but it might be having just a bit of a problem reaching that last demo.

Luckily, it’s called in some help for a new ad campaign that seeks to encourage men to step up their fashion game a bit.

What Is Stitch Fix Latest Campaign?

The idea that modern men don’t know how to dress themselves, or that it’s socially acceptable for grown men to continue to dress like college students is one of the ideas you hear joked about a lot on social media or on television shows.

As is always the case with these sorts of things, there’s some level of truth to this. Yes, there’s plenty of guys that make an effort, and the last decade plus has seen the rise of online fashion influencers for men and the rise of accessible menswear stylists that help guys refine a look.

But a simple visit to nearly any public space will make clear that there’s plenty of guys that can use some help.

So that’s why Stitch Fix has teamed up with the Emmy Award winning actor and producer Keegan-Michael Key for its "Stitch Fix It" campaign.

In the clip Keegan-Michael Key encourages men to break-up with clothing they’ve had since college that no longer fits and has too many holes to be worn anywhere.

Too Many Guys Won’t Get Rid Of Old Clothing

While the comedian is having fun in the video, Stitch Fix’s has commissioned an eye-opening survey that reveals just how many men can’t let go, and why.

-40% of American men admit that throwing out old clothes can be more difficult than ending a relationship.

-46% of men point to sentimental value and lack of time as reasons not to overhaul their wardrobe.

-78% of men claim they have stood out socially because of their clothing choices.

-39% of men rely on partners for fashion advice.

-27% of men rely on partners for encouragement to get rid of old items.

-43% say shopping for a new wardrobe is more of a hassle than doing taxes by themselves.