Stitch Fix Shares Advance as First-Quarter Results Beat Expectations

Break-even bottom line and revenue figure came in ahead of analyst estimates at the San Francisco online styling service.

Shares of Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Report rose in after-hours trading Monday after the San Francisco personal styling provider reported better-than-expected results.

For the fiscal first quarter ended Nov. 2 the company posted a $178,000 loss, or break-even per share, on revenue of $444.8 million.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to report a loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $444.1 million.

In the year-earlier period, Stitch Fix earned $10.6 million, or 10 cents a share, on sales of $366.2 million.

At last check after hours, the shares were 12% higher. They'd closed the regular session up 3.9% at $25.02.

Stitch Fix also named Elizabeth Spaulding president, effective Jan. 27, reporting to Founder and Chief Executive Katrina Lake.

Spaulding is founder and global head of the digital practice at management consultant Bain & Co. She's also a partner and a director of the firm.