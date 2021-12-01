Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
NBA Teams Up With DraftKings to Expand Sports Betting
NBA Teams Up With DraftKings to Expand Sports Betting
Publish date:

Steve Cohen's Point72 Backs 7-Day, 24-Hour Stock-Trading Exchange

24 Exchange raised a $14.3 million funding round led by Steve Cohen's Point72 and plans to offer stock trading 24 hours a day, every day.
Author:

Hedge-fund legend Steven Cohen is doing more this fall than shelling out hundreds of millions of dollars to shore up his New York Mets.

Through his venture-capital fund, Point72 Venture, Cohen also is backing 24 Exchange, a new company that plans to offer stock trading 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“24 Exchange has raised a $14.25 million funding round led by Point72 Ventures,” the firms said Wednesday.

“The investment will support the continued expansion of the company's robust multiasset trading platform to encompass additional asset classes, including equities and cryptocurrencies. This expansion will bring new trading options to 24 Exchange's growing base of institutional market clients.

“24 Exchange recently filed key portions of a Form 1 application in draft form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a license to operate a national securities exchange. 

TheStreet Recommends

"Subject to SEC approval, the proposed exchange would operate around the clock, 365 days-a-year, and enable trades in U.S. equities with a minimum increment of one one-thousandth of a share.

“In September 24 Exchange completed its first physical cryptocurrency trade under its Class T Digital Asset Business license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.”

24 Exchange said it wanted to enable investors to more easily buy and sell currencies, and it said it was already doing that.

As for the Mets, who finished 77-85 last year, they have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract with three-time Cy Young Award winning pitcher Max Scherzer.

The team’s payroll is now projected around $265 million for 2022, and the spending is expected to continue, according to Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS
S&PCRMMRK

Dow Futures Rebound From Hawkish Powell, Omicron Variant Concerns - Stock Market Today

Merck Is Benefiting From Keytruda, but Jim Cramer Prefers Eli Lilly
MARKETS
MRKPFE

Merck Stock Gains After FDA Panel Backs Covid Pill Treatment Approval

Salesforce Lead
MARKETS
CRMGOOGLMSFT

Salesforce Stock Slumps As Outlook Mutes Q3 Earnings Beat, Co-CEO Appointment

Exxon Lead
MARKETS
XOM

Exxon Stock Jumps On Low Carbon Spending Boost, New Emissions Targets

Zscaler Lead
INVESTING
ZSSWI

Zscaler Jumps on Earnings Beat and Wedbush Price-Target Lift

Busy Year Ahead For Chinese Tesla Challengers Nio, Xpeng, As Industry Body Forecasts 40 Per Cent Rise In Deliveries
INVESTING
NIOLI

Nio, Li Auto Both Report Strong November EV Delivery Numbers

Daktronics (DAKT) Stock Advances on Q1 Beat
INVESTING
DAKT

Digital-Displays Firm Daktronics Stock Rises After Jump in Revenue

shopping retail sh
INVESTING
COSTF

Why Is Retail So Hot?