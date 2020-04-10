Steris Gains Emergency FDA Approval for System to Decontaminate N95 Respirators in 28 Minutes

Steris says its V-Pro system can decontaminate N95 respirators quickly and on site.

Steris (STE) - Get Report, a medical equipment company, announced Friday that the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for its product that decontaminates N95 mask respirators.

The respirators, of course, are used by healthcare providers helping coronavirus patients. “The EUA enables healthcare providers to decontaminate N95 Respirators on-site by utilizing certain Steris V-PRO low temperature sterilization systems,” the company said in a statement.

It said the product can decontaminate compatible N95 or N95-equivalent respirators using the 28-minute non-lumen cycle available on most V-PRO models.

Steris recommends decontaminating masks after each use, up to a maximum of 10 times. Ten masks can be decontaminated per cycle.

“Healthcare providers are on the front lines of this pandemic and are in desperate need of personal protective equipment,” Steris CEO Walt Rosebrough, said in a statement.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a partial solution for healthcare providers during this crisis.”

In other medical news on the coronavirus front, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) - Get Report announced Thursday that it’s beginning a clinical trial to test its coronavirus treatment drug galidesivir.

It is an investigational broad-spectrum antiviral drug that was safe and well tolerated in previously reported Phase 1 trials in healthy subjects, the company said in a statement.

The drug has demonstrated broad-spectrum activity in vitro against more than 20 RNA viruses in nine different families, including the coronaviruses that cause MERS and SARS.

As for Steris, its shares closed at $152.69 Thursday, up 2.30%. The stock has inched 0.6% higher over the past three months.