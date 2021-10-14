October 14, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Bank Earnings Recap: Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Bank of America
Bank Earnings Recap: Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Bank of America
Publish date:

Stephens: Pandemic Remains a Threat

Investors have taken their eyes off the threats still posed by COVID-19.
Author:

The pandemic remains a threat to the economy and stock market since the number of cases remains high, argues Real Money’s Bret Jensen.

The U.S. recorded more official deaths from the virus in 2021 compared to 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins, he pointed out in a recent Real Money piece. The number of deaths rose over 58,000 in September due to the Delta variant, compared to 23,000 fatalities in September 2020.

“What is pertinent is the significant impact that COVID still has on the economy and the markets,” Jensen wrote recently on Real Money. “Investors seem to have taken their eyes off this threat.”

The jobs market remains weak and in September there were 194,000 additional jobs, well below consensus, making it “the worst month for job growth so far in 2021,” Jensen wrote.

TheStreet Recommends

The supply chain bottlenecks also persist while commodities continue to rise. The price of crude reached $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years and aluminum prices reached their 13-year highs recently. All these factors will impact the amount of future growth.

“All these factors make me think projections for fourth-quarter GDP growth will continue to come down in the coming weeks,” he wrote.

The current GDP consensus growth estimate is 5.5% for the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Federal Reserve lowered its GDP growth estimate for the third quarter to 1.3% from a July estimate of 6.1%.

Investors should remain wary about the markets, Jensen argues.

“Falling growth projections probably won't buoy investment sentiment, although they might reduce the Federal Reserve's plans to taper on the margin,” he wrote. “Regardless, the continuing impact from COVID-19 months into the pandemic is just one more reason I remain cautious on the markets.”

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS

Stock Market Today: Dow Powers Higher As Solid Earnings Offset Inflation Concerns

SumUp Lead
INVESTING

Square, PayPal Shares Rise as Rival SumUp Buys Fivestars for $317M

Is Beyond Meat the Next GoPro?
MARKETS

Beyond Meat Stock Leaps On Report McDonald's Ready For McPlant Burger Tests

Domino's Pizza hiked its dividend 21%.
INVESTING

Domino's Shares Lower as Q3 Revenue Lags Estimates

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Stock Slides After Report Of New 787 Dreamliner Defect

Walgreens Lead
MARKETS

Walgreens Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings Beat, VillageMD Stake Boost

These Two Stocks Could Be the Next to Sign a Deal Like Plug Power's With Amazon
MARKETS

Plug Power Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Renault Van, Boosts 2022 Sales Forecast

Morgan Stanley Lead
EARNINGS

Morgan Stanley Beats on Record Investment, Asset Management Gains