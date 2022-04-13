This Massive Horror Franchise is Getting its Own Attraction in Vegas

The average theme park fan usually goes for a few reasons: To forget their cares, to have fun, or to watch their kids giggle with delight as they frolic through the streets.

There is a small subsect within that demographic that wants an entirely different sort of entertainment, however, and that typically consists of being scared out of their wits.

While these horror-loving folk love a good over-the-top haunted house come Halloween season, they're interested in scares all year long too. This is an itch that certain escape rooms seem to be able to scratch, depending on their set dressing.

But unless you're insane enough to amble over to McKamey Manor (please do not), there is really not a lot out there than horror fans can enjoy in the amusement park sense.

Or, there wasn't a lot, until Warner Bros. (WBD) made an announcement that a beloved Stephen King story-turned-film is coming to Las Vegas to bring some ancient evil to the Strip.

What Are These New Horror Attractions?

Warner Bros clearly hasn't forgotten about all the money it made when it released the Andy Muschietti-helmed adaption of Stephen King's "It: Chapter 1" back in 2017.

That raked in $701.8 million in the U.S. alone, to be precise, ranking it as the #17th highest-grossing film that year.

And while the sequel, "It: Chapter 2," didn't make that insane level of money for a second run, it still made it clear that fans are still very into all things Pennywise, despite the fact that King's original novel was published all the way back in 1986.

In a new partnership with Egan Escape Productions, who are also the folks behind the "Saw" and "Blair Witch Project" escape rooms, Warner Bros. will be bringing two escape rooms to the Las Vegas area.

Called Escape It, each of the two attractions will be themed on one of the movie's chapters. And yes, you are most definitely going into the sewers, as well as the house on Neibolt Street (which hopefully is leper-free, but let's not hold our breath) and the Losers clubhouse.

According to the press release, this terrifying tour will also feature "more than 20 interactive rooms, state-of-the-art special FX, lighting, animatronics, and live actors."

Not content with merely leaving you with lifelong emotional trauma, Escape It will also feature a retail area with "exclusive merchandise, photo ops, and midway games."

So if you want a souvenir to remember it by, there you go. If you've always wanted to selfie with Pennywise, that's likely a thing you can pay money for too. Let's use the Deadlights filter, buddy!

While not technically located on the famous Vegas Strip, the attraction promises to be a five-minute walk away. And while everything about the idea of an "It" themed attraction sounds like the absolute best thing ever, this could be the one flaw in its execution.

On the other hand, if Warner Bros. promotes it properly, it may be that people will take the time to seek it out. It's not every day that you get to pay for the chance to be hunted down by an evil clown, right?