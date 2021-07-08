TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer's Selloff Advice: Recognize the Power of Low Interest Rates
Jim Cramer's Selloff Advice: Recognize the Power of Low Interest Rates
Publish date:

Stellantis Plans $35.5 Billion Electric Vehicle Investment

Stellantis says it intends to become the market leader in low emission vehicles.
Author:

Stellantis said Thursday that it plans to invest more than $35.5 billion through 2025 in electrification as the world’s fourth-largest automaker joins the growing electric vehicle market.

Shares of the Netherlands-based company were down 3.1% to $19 at last check. The stock is up about 30% year-to-date.

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Is a Good Buy

Stellantis, which was formed after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV  (FCAU) - Get Report and PSA Group shareholders approved the merger of the two companies in January, said it intends to offer electrified options under all 14 of its brands, including Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, and Alfa Romeo.

Among the new models planned are an electric Ram truck, expected to arrive in 2024, and an electric Dodge muscle car to be released that same year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

TST Recommends

The company said it intends to become the market leader in LEV, or low emission vehicles. Through 2030, Stellantis’ LEV mix for passenger cars in Europe is targeted to grow to over 70%, which is 10 percentage points ahead of current industry assumptions for overall market mix. 

In the U.S., Stellantis said its LEV mix for passenger cars and light-duty trucks is expected to be more than 40% by 2030. The company said it plans to invest 30 billion euros, or roughly $35.5 billion, on in electrification and software development.

The company said its strategy will allow Stellanis "to target sustainable, double-digit adjusted operating Income margins in the mid-term."

The company said it is targeting for the total cost of ownership of EVs to be equivalent to internal combustion engine vehicles by 2026. 

“The strategy we laid out today focuses the right amount of investment on the right technology to reach the market at the right time, ensuring that Stellantis powers the freedom of movement in the most efficient, affordable and sustainable way," CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

The company will be crowded field of competitors. In addition to Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report, Ford  (F) - Get Report recently came on the scene with its Ford F-150 Lightning and General Motors  (GM) - Get Report is also getting in on the action.

Watch Cramer Live 6/24/21
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: How to Weather a Market Selloff

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Dow Drops 365 Points and Yields Fall on Global Growth Anxieties

Inheritance Taxes
Sponsored Story

Who Should Opt Out of the Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments?

Explaining Oil Prices Today: The Heartbreaker of Global Commodities
INVESTING

Could Commodity Weakness Signal a Pullback for the S&P 500?

Here Is What Jim Cramer Expects From Netflix's Earnings
INVESTING

Netflix Announces Expansion of Deal with Producer Rhimes

Carnival Cruise Line Mardi Gras Lead
INVESTING

Carnival Stock Has Cruised Lower. Is Now the Time to Buy?

Cramer Live 6/18/21
JIM CRAMER

Cramer: Three Ways to Find the Winners When the Market Dips

Carver Bancorp Lead
INVESTING

Carver Bancorp Triples in Apparent Meme Stock Boost