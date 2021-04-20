TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Steel Dynamics Climbs on Record Quarterly Revenue

Steel Dynamics saw revenue grow 38% year-over-year on increased steel demand, especially for flat roll steel.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Steel Dynamics  (STLD) - Get Report were rising Tuesday after the company reported record first-quarter results that were ahead of analyst expectations for the period. 

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company reported earnings of $2.10 per share on revenue that grew 38% to a record $3.54 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.86 per share on revenue of $3.4 billion. 

Steel Dynamics shares were climbing 0.3% to $51.32 in morning trading Tuesday. 

"During the first quarter, steel demand remained robust and product pricing gained momentum across our entire steel platform," CEO Mark Millett said. "Higher flat roll steel selling values were the most significant drivers for our record quarterly earnings, as demand strength and historically low customer inventories throughout the supply chain supported prices."

The company said domestic steel consumption remained strong for the automotive, construction and industrial sectors and it also sees signs that energy is rebounding. 

The company also sees favorable market conditions for the domestic steel industry for the rest of 2021 and beyond as increased demand coupled with low customer steel inventory push the industry forward. 

Steel Dynamics singled out the automotive sector, which it says has experienced the strongest recovery, despite the electronic chip shortage that caused a pause in production earlier this year. 

"We believe this momentum will continue throughout the year and that our second quarter 2021 earnings will be even higher than our record first quarter 2021 results," Millett said. "We also believe U.S. trade policies and existing steel trade cases will continue to moderate steel imports."

Closing Bell: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Up on String of Upgrades; Records for Wall Street
INVESTING

Crispr Gets $900M From Vertex, Tied to Gene-Editing Therapy

Jim Cramer: Johnson & Johnson Will Do Well With Actelion
INVESTING

EU Says Benefits of J&J Vaccine Outweigh Risks of Rare Blood Clots

5 forester subaru
INVESTING

Subaru Recalls 875,000 U.S. Vehicles to Fix Engine and Suspension

Stock Market Traders Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 Slumps as Earnings Are Overshadowed by Virus Spike

Jim Cramer: It's 420, Here's How to Play the Cannabis Sector
INVESTING

What Will Cannabis Stocks Do If U.S. Legalizes Pot? See Canada

Clean Energy Fuels Lead
INVESTING

Clean Energy Down; Raymond James Unimpressed by Amazon Deal

GrowGeneration Lead
INVESTING

GrowGeneration Expands in Michigan, Acquires Downriver

Jim Cramer: It's 420, Here's How to Play the Cannabis Sector
INVESTING

Cannabis Stocks Waft as House Passes Bill Ahead of 420 Day