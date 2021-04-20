Steel Dynamics Climbs on Record Quarterly Revenue

Steel Dynamics saw revenue grow 38% year-over-year on increased steel demand, especially for flat roll steel.

Shares of Steel Dynamics (STLD) - Get Report were rising Tuesday after the company reported record first-quarter results that were ahead of analyst expectations for the period.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company reported earnings of $2.10 per share on revenue that grew 38% to a record $3.54 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.86 per share on revenue of $3.4 billion.

Steel Dynamics shares were climbing 0.3% to $51.32 in morning trading Tuesday.

"During the first quarter, steel demand remained robust and product pricing gained momentum across our entire steel platform," CEO Mark Millett said. "Higher flat roll steel selling values were the most significant drivers for our record quarterly earnings, as demand strength and historically low customer inventories throughout the supply chain supported prices."

The company said domestic steel consumption remained strong for the automotive, construction and industrial sectors and it also sees signs that energy is rebounding.

The company also sees favorable market conditions for the domestic steel industry for the rest of 2021 and beyond as increased demand coupled with low customer steel inventory push the industry forward.

Steel Dynamics singled out the automotive sector, which it says has experienced the strongest recovery, despite the electronic chip shortage that caused a pause in production earlier this year.

"We believe this momentum will continue throughout the year and that our second quarter 2021 earnings will be even higher than our record first quarter 2021 results," Millett said. "We also believe U.S. trade policies and existing steel trade cases will continue to moderate steel imports."