TheStreet
MARKETS
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search

State Street Explores Strategic Options for Asset Management Arm

State Street is exploring alternatives for its asset-management group.
Author:
Publish date:

State Street  (STT) - Get Report shares jumped Friday afternoon following a report that the institutional investment group is exploring options for its asset management business, including a merger with a competitor.

The Boston firm has been working with an adviser to review strategic options for the State Street Global Advisors asset management business, sources told Bloomberg. 

State Street has kicked the tires on combining Global Advisors with the asset-management arms of rivals including Invesco and UBS Group,  (UBS) - Get Report anonymous sources told Bloomberg. 

State Street shares rose 1.7% at last check to $72.97. 

Invesco was a logical partner since activist investor Nelson Peltz disclosed his firm's 9.9% stake in the Atlanta firm. Peltz has said in the past that investment firms need to add scale to compete with industry leader BlackRock.  (BLK) - Get Report

Those discussions did not lead to a deal, but the company continues to look into potential partners for its asset management arm. 

State Street Global Advisors has more than $3 trillion under management, has dozens of mutual funds and was a pioneer in index trading, according to Bloomberg.

The move could be part of the company's push into digital assets. 

On Thursday, State Street participated in a funding round for cryptocurrency software and data provider Lukka. The company raised $15 million in the round. Lukka Chief Executive Robert Materazzi said that this is "the scaling phase for us."

"State Street is pleased to partner with Lukka as we progress our broader digital asset strategy,” said Jen Tribush, global head of alternatives product for State Street. 

“We are continually looking for opportunities to evolve our business and develop solutions based on our clients’ needs, and found that Lukka brings an institutional mindset to their technology solutions that can serve as a conduit for crypto and traditional assets.”

Fat Brands CEO -- Here's Why We Want to Use 'Mini' IPO to Raise Capital
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Disney, FAT Brands

Stock Traders Lead
MARKETS

Dow Moves Higher as Senate Passes Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

Broadcom stock is a buy
INVESTING

After Broadcom Earnings, Should Investors Buy the Dip?

tesla (12)
INVESTING

Boeing, Best Buy: Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

Cramer Live Dec. 11
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Says Take Gains, Raise Capital In Stock Market Friday

Disney Lead
INVESTING

5 Thoughts on Disney's Eye-Opening Streaming Announcements

apple (10)
INVESTING

Qualcomm Slips on Apple's Plans to Make Its Own Modems

Disney Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Don't Sell Disney