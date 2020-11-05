Starbucks Will Offer Free Collectible Cups Starting Friday

Starbucks starting Friday will offer free collectible cups along with its beverages across the U.S.

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report said that starting Friday it will be offering free collectible holiday cups along with its holiday beverages across the U.S.

The collectible cups are available for orders picked up in stores, drive-through and curbside, the company said in a statement. The cups have four new designs for the holiday season.

Customers can also use the Starbucks app to order ahead and pick up their drinks at counters in-store or at the drive-through windows.

The offer is good for most holiday or fall beverages, including salted caramel mocha and pumpkin spice latte, among others. They won't be offered with Starbucks Christmas blend brewed coffee and Christmas Starbucks Reserve.

Last week, Starbucks shares traded lower, even as the Seattle coffee-bar giant reported fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings and sales that beat analysts’ forecasts. The company said it expected to fully recover from the pandemic next year.

Shares of Starbucks at last check were up 0.7% at $90.39 after the Seattle-based coffee company posted adjusted earnings of 51 cents a share, topping analysts' forecasts. Sales were $6.2 billion vs. $6.06 billion expected by analysts.

The company said it lost $1.2 billion in sales because of the pandemic.

Since mid-March the stock has been gradually heading back toward its 52-week high above $94, set in late January.

In October, the company began to expand its social-equity efforts, planning steps including mentorships for people of color and reports on workplace diversity.

Starbucks’s new inclusion commitments include launching a mentorship program connecting Bipoc -- black, indigenous, and people of color -- partners to senior leaders with a focus on developing their talent.