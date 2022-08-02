Starbucks Wants To Remix Your Summer With These New Drinks

In a revamp to its summer menu, this coffee chain has gone for a flashy week-long drink bonanza.

Many of us enjoy personalizing our coffees or taking it any other way than straight black. Adding cold foam, caramel drizzle, or a flavor shot all help to give your coffee (and you) more personality.

Many coffee giants offer the option to customize your drink. For example, Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN) - Get Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Report has many options to customize a drink, and it even has a secret menu. But the chain that takes the cake is Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report, which is known for creating your perfect drink.

Now Starbucks is taking its customization options one step further in a new promo aimed at appealing to the customer looking for a new way to experience an old favorite.

From left to right: Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Pink Drink, Cold Brew with Lemonade, Black Iced Tea Starbucks/TS

Remixing Your Summer

The week of August 1-8, you can tap into Starbucks' summer drink goals and try the Summer Menu Remix, which "features cold beverages that offer a fun, new way to customize, or "remix" the beverage."

To order your remixed beverage, head to the Starbucks app and the home screen will feature a summer remix menu for drink customizations. While these won't be listed on the in-store menus, you can likely ask for them there as well.

There are four options to choose from:

Starbucks Pink Drink Topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam

This is a remix of the classic Starbucks Pink Drink, which is a Strawberry Acai Refresher with passionfruit and acai with a coconut milk base topped with a scoop of strawberries.

Black Tea Lemonade Blended with Ice

This Arnold Palmer recreation is sweetened black tea with lemonade, and remixed it's blended with ice to make it almost like a smoothie.

Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew in a Caramel-lined Cup

The popular Starbucks Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew is enhanced by pouring it into a cup with caramel sauce drizzled on the sides of the cup. You can also remix it with mocha sauce if you're feeling fancy.

Cold Brew with Lemonade

I know what you might be thinking: coffee and lemonade? Gross! But, Starbucks is tempting your taste buds by taking the classic Starbucks Cold Brew and adding lemonade. Try it for yourself and find out if it's a good match.

Starbucks Isn't Doing as Well as It Hoped in 2022

A Placer.ai report observed that Starbucks' foot traffic has "seen a considerable drop in recent months, and as of June, was down 6.6% compared to June 2019, and down 4.1% compared to June 2021."

In 2021, the coffee industry did better than the dining sector for a large chunk of 2021, but the Omicron variant slowed down that growth and other problems like supply chain issues have halted that growth even more.

In June 2022, coffee visits for the first time this year dropped below quick service restaurants as a result of high gas prices, inflation, and rise in covid cases. Starbucks saw a year-over-year drop in monthly visits of 7.8% in June 2022.

It is likely that as the economy faces more challenges from inflation and recession that Starbucks' performance may continue to trend down. This summer drink menu offer is an attempt to offset that by revitalizing customer favorites with a new twist, giving people a new reason to pay their local Starbucks a visit.