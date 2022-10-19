Starbucks Uses Surprising Ingredients in Halloween Frappuccinos

In some locations, Starbucks is embracing Halloween (and all its adoring fans) with some unusual variations on a menu favorite.

Halloween season is in full swing, and you'll see reminders of the season everywhere you look. From silly to scary, decorations spring up in every yard and business window. Porches are decked out with cackling jack-o'-lanterns, cardboard gravestones with dad-puns like "Barry A. Live", and those gauzy cobwebs that turn out to be really bad for local wildlife.

All of the usual heralds for Halloween have arrived, perhaps the most modern of which is the seasonal Starbucks offerings. The cultural phenomenon that is the Pumpkin Spice Latte is all but the official marker of autumn. It has kicked off a whole flavor movement that seems to begin earlier every year.

Starbucks (SBUX) is all about celebrating the flavors of the season, and there are certainly some enjoyable menu additions in the spring and summer seasons. But the fall season is when things really blow up, showing spikes in foot traffic and sales each year.

Shops all around the world whip up their own Halloween and holiday-themed drinks to celebrate the season, and those drinks become a part of fan-favorite regular or secret menus. This year, Starbucks Japan has its own Halloween-themed feature items, including purple, orange, and green Frappuccinos.

Starbucks Japan Introduces Halloween Treats

Fans of the spooky season living in Japan can now enjoy some wicked Halloween menu additions! The brand-new series of goodies is led by the announcement of the Purple Frappuccino.

Flavored with the sweetness of purple potatoes and vanilla, the frap is said to "taste like autumn" and decorated with a purple potato and vanilla sauce. It's definitely got a bright, ooze-like look (in the best possible way).

To complete the trio of ooze-based colors, Halloween nerds can order the boldly-orange Mango Passion Tea Frappuccino or the slime-green Matcha Cream Frappuccino from the regular, year-round menu.

As for snacks, creamy chocolate cake filled with sweet and sour raspberry sauce. The adorable cakes with purple icing keep with the theme of oozy-goodness and, after heated, will drip with the delicious bright red sauce.

All of these mouth-watering blood-chilling new treats are available now without tricks at Starbucks locations all over Japan. For those of us who don't live in Japan, the real horror this Halloween is not being able to try that Purple Frappuccino.

Starbucks Halloween Drinks Across the World

Japan isn't the only place where you can find original signature Starbucks drinks and goodies -- particularly for the spooky season. Starbucks Singapore has their Spook-a-ccino, another sweet potato-based creamy delight sprinkled with matcha powder on top.

Meanwhile, a Starbucks in Eldersburg, Maryland created a Pumpkin Spice and Java Chip combo called the Midnight Creeper Frappuccino and a twist on the Match Frap called the Witches Hat. Starbuck's regular national menu also includes the Witches Brew Frappuccino, which has a tasty orange crème flavor that’s “dotted with imaginary Bat Warts and Lizard Scales”.

Starbucks also celebrates the spooky season by releasing reusable coffee cups and mugs with Halloween colors and decorations. This year's lineup also features cups that glow in the dark.