The union trying to organize Starbucks staff in Buffalo, N.Y., has now turned its attention to workers in Arizona.

The organizing efforts of Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report workers are gaining steam as, a media report says, employees in Arizona moved to form a union.

Amid an ongoing vote on whether several locations in upstate New York should join Starbucks Workers United, employees in Mesa, Ariz., have also expressed interest in unionizing.

Workers United said it had signed up a majority of employees at a Mesa store and was asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election there, Bloomberg reported.

"We are so excited to be joined by our fellow partners at the Power and Baseline store in Arizona, who just filed for a union election with the NLRB today," SB Workers United tweeted.

The union also posted a letter sent to Starbucks Chief Executive Kevin Johnson, expressing the group's desire to hold an election.

The Seattle coffee-bar chain responded to the Arizona push, telling Reuters that it "support our partners' right to have their voices heard and [...] are committed to listening."

As reported by Bloomberg, the unionization efforts are led by six employees and are asking for workers to be represented by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

The letter says that a unionization vote among all employees is "the best way to contribute meaningfully to our partnership with the company."

Over the years, employees at various Starbucks locations across the country have complained of understaffing, faulty equipment and underpayment.

Workers at the Buffalo, N.Y., locations started pushing to form a union in September.

Starbucks already has unions in Canada and South America.

At last check (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report stock was down 2.1% to $110.52.