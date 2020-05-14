Starbucks Seeks Rent Relief Over Coronavirus Shutdown Losses

Starbucks is asking landlords for a break on rent for at least a year.

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report is asking landlords for a break on rent for at least a year as the coffee retailing giant contends with the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a news report said Thursday.

Shares of the Seattle company at last check were up 0.8% to $74.24.

“Effective June 1 and for at least a period of 12 consecutive months, Starbucks will require concessions to support modified operations and adjustments to lease terms and base rent structures,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer Roz Brewer said in a May 5 letter to landlords, according to the Seattle Times.

“This is the worst recession since the Great Depression and far more devastating than the global financial crisis,” Brewer added. “What lays ahead is daunting but by no means insurmountable with a shared commitment and a clear path forward.”

The coronavirus outbreak has forced restaurants, bars, health clubs and other businesses to close their doors or severely limit their activities to adhere to social distancing requirements.

Starbucks described the shutdown as “a staggering economic crisis,” the Seattle Times said, and that “the psychological and economic scars will last for months, if not years.”

Earlier this month, Starbucks said that it would reopen 90% of its company-owned U.S. stores by early June, while noting that nearly all of its stores are back up and running in China, its second largest market.

Last month, Starbucks reported lower earnings per share than analysts expected for the fiscal second quarter ended March 29. Net income fell to $328.4 million, or 28 cents a share, for the quarter, from $663.2 million, or 53 cents, a year earlier.

Starbucks landlords in Seattle and Tacoma said they had received the letter.

A company spokesperson referred to the transcript of last month's conference call where Chief Financial Officer Pat Grismer said "we are having ongoing conversations with our landlords in various markets regarding what may be commercially reasonable lease concessions in the current environment."

"So we've not yet confirmed those arrangements and it's really premature to indicate what that relief may look like," Grismer said. "But it is something that we are pursuing."