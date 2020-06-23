Starbucks Adds Impossible Breakfast Sandwich to U.S. Menu

The Impossible sausage, egg and cheddar sandwich is now available at a majority of U.S. Starbucks locations.

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report has added a plant-based meat breakfast sandwich from Impossible Foods to its U.S. menu.

The giant coffee chain said the Impossible sausage, egg and cheddar sandwich was now available at a majority of its roughly 15,000 U.S. restaurants.

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report, a rival to Impossible Foods, were up 0.61% to $160.60. Starbucks rose 1.09% to $76.22 in premarket trading.

Beyond Meat reached a partnership earlier this year to have its products in Starbucks locations in China, the company's first entry into the Chinese market.

Beyond Meat and Starbucks also have a deal in Canada.

“Starbucks works with a variety of suppliers around the globe,” a spokeswoman told Bloomberg when asked why the company chose Impossible Foods as its U.S. supplier.

“We’re pleased to add the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, made with Impossible plant-based sausage, to Starbucks menu in the U.S., to meet the growing customer-interest in plant-based options” said Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer at Starbucks. “Over the years, in response to customer interest, we have added plant-based milk alternatives such as soy, coconut, almond, and oat milk. We are thrilled to expand our plant-based menu into food with this new breakfast sandwich.”

Impossible Foods' agreement with Starbucks follows last year's partnership with Burger King.

“Starbucks’ commitment to add more plant-based ingredients to its menu is a new benchmark for large corporations,” said Patrick O. Brown, founder and CEO of Impossible Foods. “Impossible Foods is making plant-based foods that deliver unrivaled taste, nutrition and convenience. We’re excited to work with Starbucks, which shares our mission to make the global food system sustainable.”